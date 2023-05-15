A federal high court sitting in Abuja has restrained the NYSC from issuing a disclaimer comment on the participation of Peter Mbah, the governor-elect of Enugu state

Emeka Ozoani (SAN), a lawyer to the PDP governor-elect, has filed an application asking the court to determine the position of the law and facts on the reasonable action against the NYSC and the Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad

The court then ruled that the NYSC should hold on until the hearing and ruling on the motion of interlocutory injunction is over

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court in Abuja has stopped the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from issuing a disclaimer statement over the participation of Peter Mbah, the Governor-elect of Enugu state.

On Monday, May 15, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the High Court said the NYSC should not publish the claim to the effect of its certificate with number A.808297 dated June 6, 2003, issued to Barrister Mbah Peter Ndubuisi in line with Section 11 of the National Youth Service Corps Decree No. 51 of 1993 that the corps did not issue it.

Details of court case between PDP governor-elect Peter Mbah and NYSC

The court told the NYSC to put it on hold until it hears and decides on the motion on notice for the interlocutory injunction, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that Mbah emerged the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Enugu state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Emeka Ozoani (SAN), counsel to Mbah, had, in an application, asked the court to determine the position of the law and facts on the reasonable cause of action against the NYSC and the Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad.

Mbah graduated from the University of East London in 2000 and returned to Nigeria to complete his Bar Part 1 examination. While waiting for part 2 of the programme, he was advised to go for the mandatory 1 year NYSC programme rather than stay idle.

He was urged to do 6 months and return to law school when part 2 of the Bar was opened through the approval of the NYSC. Then completed his service in 2003, then he was issued the certificate.

The court then adjourned the case to May 22.

