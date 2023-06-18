It has been reported that APC governors could be working to nominate 3 candidates for ministerial nominees

According to the report, the president will have to pick one from the three names that would be provided by the governors

However, many Nigerians have expressed optimism that President Tinubu will constitute his cabinet as soon as possible unlike ex-President Muhammadu Buhari that took up to six months

FCT, Abuja - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been reported to be planning to nominate three persons each from their respective states as prospective ministers for President Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard in a report disclosed that there are indications that the ministerial list may be submitted to the Senate in July so that ministers can emerge.

How inauguration of 10th National Assembly influences Nigerians' expectation of Tinubu's ministerial list

Following the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, many Nigerians are already eager to see who will make up the cabinet list of the president in order to fast-track the process of governance.

Unlike former President Muhammadu Buhari taking up to six months before constituting a cabinet, many Nigerians are of belief that President Tinubu would make a difference, having made some economic decisions in the early stage of his administration.

Recall that the president released a list of eight special advisers after he had secured the approval of special advisers from the Senate.

APC governors will have inputs in Tinubu's ministerial list

What is certain about the president's ministerial list is that the governors will have an input in the APC-governed states while the failed governorship candidates or party leaders in non-APC states would make inputs.

At the weekend, it was learned that it might have been requested that the AC governors should submit three names for ministerial positions, in which the president will have to pick one from his prerogative.

