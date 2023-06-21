President Bola Tinubu has been asked to probe ex-Kano Emir and former governor of the CBN, Muhammadu Sanusi

An APC chieftain, Kailani Muhammad, maintained that Sanusi should be made to answer some integrity questions surrounding his removal from office

Muhammad urged President Tinubu to stop giving audience to Sanusi, adding that they are mere attention seekers

Kaduna, Kaduna - President Bola Tinubu has been urged to not only investigate Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but to also extend the investigation to Muhammadu Sanusi, who left the same office nine years ago.

According to TVC News, Kailani Muhammad, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the recommendation in Kaduna on Tuesday, June 20.

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to probe Sanusi Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu warned against Sanusi's romance in Aso Rock

Muhammad is the Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups and the National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network.

The APC chieftain maintained that Muhammadu Sanusi should be made to answer the integrity questions relating to his removal from office by former President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that President Tinubu should not disregard the issues.

He stressed that the recent presence of the former CBN governor at the presidential villa was worrisome and then called on President Tinubu not to pay attention to the visit of Sanusi because he was a mere attention seeker.

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to probe Sanusi

His statement reads in part:

“In fact, we want the investigation extended to his tenure as a former CBN Governor. There were a lot of issues hanging on his neck which made former President Jonathan suspend him."

Sanusi recently visited President Tinubu at the presidential villa, commending the latter for hitting the ground running as he resumed the office of the presidency, saluted him in the area of the economy while making a case for some herdsmen who were allegedly killed in a bomb blast by the Nigeria Air Force.

Source: Legit.ng