President Bola Tinubu has been urged to avoid recalling ministers that worked under former President Muhammadu Buhari because none of them met Nigerians' expectations while in office as ministers.

Wale Adeagbo, a legal icon, made the call to the president in an interview with Legit.ng, adding that he saw no reason why any of them should be recalled.

President Bola Tinubu should not recall any Buhari's minister, Lawyer explains why

Source: Twitter

The Ibadan-born lawyer gave his opinion without exception to some of President Tinubu's allies who were former ministers under the previous administration, including Festus Keyamo and Babatunde Fashola.

Why no Buhari minister deserves a position in Tinubu's government, Adeagbo explained

Recall that Keyamo was the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in the 2023 election while Fashola served as chief of staff and successor of Tinubu when the latter was the governor of Lagos State.

Speaking on the expected ministerial list of President Tinubu, Adeagbo opined that none of Buhari's ministers is worthy of being recalled to be part of the new government.

The legal luminary pointed out that from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Justice, there is nothing to write home about under the Buhari administration.

Adeagbo scored Buhari's minister 45%

He said:

"In my opinion, none performed well during the administration of President Buhari. Those I can talk about are Fashola, and he did not perform well, he only worked. Minister of transportation, he only did well, let's say 45%."

Adeagbo then lamented that Kano, Ilorin, Ibadan, and Lagos en route train used to work well but now, they are no longer working.

He then concluded that no ministry worked well and none of the ministers of President Buhari should be recalled under this new administration.

