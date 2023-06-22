President Bola Tinubu has been advised to avoid stepping into the shoe of former President Muhammadu Buhari by appointing himself as a minister

Wale Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal icon, gave the advice to the President while speaking on the expected ministerial list of Mr. Tinubu with legit.ng

Adeagbo explained that the practice is wrong and unconstitutional, adding that President Tinubu could be dragged to court and be defeated in court if he tried it

President Bola Tinubu has been advised by Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, to avoid the practice of assigning ministerial positions to his office, as it was seen during the administration of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeagbo, an Ibadan-born legal icon, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, maintained that the practice is unconstitutional and President Tinubu must avoid being caught in the web of an unconstitutional act.

Why Tinubu must avoid choosing himself as a minister like Buhari did Photo Credit: @WATLegal

Source: Twitter

It is unconstitutional for President Tinubu to pick himself as minister

According to the legal luminary, if the president tried such a step, it could be voided by any court if challenged because the presidency and ministers are executive positions, and no one is permitted to hold the two at a go, it is not permissible in the constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He argued that:

"Anything that the president does or should do, they are set out under the constitution. If the president takes any step that runs contrary to the constitution, such a step is unconstitutional and if being dragged to the court. The court can void that step.

"We should recall that the office of the president is an executive position and the office of a minister too is an executive position and it is clear under the constitution that both a governor and a president, should not hold any other executive position."

Recall that former President Buhari was the minister of petroleum for eight years. Adeagbo in his position maintained that such practice is unconstitutional and wrong.

Source: Legit.ng