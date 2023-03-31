AbdulRasheed Kashamu has been given his Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission

The young Kashamu will be representing the people of Ijebu North Constituency 1, at the Ogun State House of Assembly

AbdulRasheed who contested on platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,004 votes to emerge the winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun state has issued Certificate of Return to AbdulRasheed Kashamu, son of the late Buruji Kashamu.

The 26-year-old Kashamu was elected to represent the people of Ijebu North Constituency 1, at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Niyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC, Ogun state, presented the certificate of Return to the lawmaker-elect on Thursday, March 30.

AbdulRasheed Kashamu receives Certificate of Return from INEC in Ogun state.

Source: UGC

Recall that AbdulRasheed who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,004 votes to emerge the winner of the exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He holds a Master of Science degree in International Finance and Investment from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.

Receiving his certificate, he said in a statement made available to Legit.ng:

“Earlier today, I received the Certificate of Return to officially represent the good people of Ijebu North Constituency 1 at the Ogun State House of Assembly.

“This win is for all of us. I am more than grateful, and I promise good representation for all of us. As I have promised, I will not let you down. Thank you!”

Meanwhile in his remarks, the INEC National Electoral Commissioner in charge of Ogun, Osun and Ondo states, Prof. Adekunle Ajayi, said the presentation was in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act 72, Section 1, which stipulated that certificates should be issued to winners within 14 days after elections.

PDP chieftain meets Peter Obi as Atiku mulls forming alliance with Labour Party

Meanwhile, Osita Chidoka, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has mulled deepening engagement with the Labour Party (LP).

Atiku came second in the February 25 elections while the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, who defected from the PDP, came third.

Also, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who came fourth in the poll, defected from the PDP.

Some political analysts believe the PDP would have won the election if it had stopped Obi and Kwankwaso from joining other parties to contest.

Source: Legit.ng