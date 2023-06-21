A High Court in Abuja has reserved the ruling on suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele’s bail application

Emefiele is in the custody of the DSS after he was suspended indefinitely by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The counsel of the suspended CBN governor is challenging Emefiele's detention and DSS denying his family members access to him

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, have told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is a flight risk.

The DSS and OAGF stated this while defending their decision to detain Emefiele after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

DSS, OAGF tell court that Emefiele is a "flight risk". Photo Credit: Central Bank of Nigeria

Court reserves ruling on Emefiele's bail application

The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, reserved the ruling in Emefiele’s bail application to July 13, 2023, NTA reported.

Prior to Justice Muazu’s order, Emefiele’s counsel and lawyers representing the DSS and OAGF have all argued out their case.

The former CBN governor’s lawyer is challenging Emefiele’s detention and the denial of access to members of his family and counsel by the DSS

The DSS and the office of the OAGF opposed the bail application of Godwin Emefiele, claiming that he is a flight risk.

In Emefiele’s defense, his counsel argued that the suspended CBN Governor was being detained on the order of the chief magistrates’ court of the FCT.

Court gives fresh directive to DSS On suspended CBN governor Emefiele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) and its Director General have been ordered to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers as well as his family members.

A federal high court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama in Abuja on Friday, June 16, directed the secret police that Emefiele's constitutional right should be respected after the ex-CBN's counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN, filed the application.

Suspended CBN Gov Emefiele to Spend Extra 23 Days in DSS Custody, Reason Revealed

The fate of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended and detained governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from the detention of the Directorate of State Service (DSS), would be decided on Thursday, July 13.

Two weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN governor, and was subsequently arrested by the secret police.

