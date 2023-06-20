A federal high court sitting in Abuja has fixed Thursday, July 13, to decide the fate of the suspended and detained CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as governor of the apex bank two weeks ago and was subsequently arrested

The court decision to hear suit on allowing his family and lawyer to have access to him means he will have to spend extra 23 days in the custody of the DSS

FCT, Abuja - The fate of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended and detained governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from the detention of the Directorate of State Service (DSS), would be decided on Thursday, July 13.

Two weeks ago, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele as CBN governor, and was subsequently arrested by the secret police, Leadership reported.

When will Emefiele leaves DSS custody?

Since his arrest, his lawyer has accused the DSS of keeping the former apex bank boss away from his family as well as his counsel.

Emefiele, through his counsel, Chief Joesph Daudu (SAN), has approached a federal high court sitting in Abuja, to secure an injunction of the court to allow the embattled former CBN governor to have access to his family and lawyer.

Following the submissions of the counsels on the matter on Tuesday, June 20, the court fixed Thursday, July 13, to take its decision on the matter.

Why Nigerians welcome the suspension, arrest of Emefiele by DSS

While in office, the DSS approached a court to get a warrant to arrest the embattled CBN governor over allegations of sponsoring terrorism but the court declined to grant the request of the secret police over lack of enough evidence.

In December 2022, Emefiele introduced a naira redesigned policy purportedly targeted at stopping vote buying in the 2023 general election but plunged the country into a serious economic dilemma and the people were stranded.

The naira redesign policy made his suspension and arrest appear to be a welcome development for many Nigerians.

