Former PDP deputy national chairman, Bode George, has disclosed that the now-opposition party played a key role in bringing Nigeria into one

Bode George said when the PDP came into power in 1999, the founding fathers divided the country into six geopolitical zones as well as the hierarchy of power to ensure that everyone has their shares

The PDP leader said this while noting that the recent appointment of service chiefs was a reasonable one

FCT, Abuja - Bode Goerge, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commented on the recent appointment of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, June 20, as monitored by legit.ng.

The former PDP deputy national chairman said the recent appointment of the service chiefs by President Tinubu was a reasonable one, adding that he fell in love with his party because the founding fathers realized the friction in Nigeria.

Tinubu's service chiefs appointment was a reasonable one, Bode George Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How PDP unites Nigeria on taking over power in 1999, Bode George discloses

George said the PDP tried to unify the country by dividing the nation into six geopolitical zones, which were not in the country's constitution and came up with the six top positions in the West African countries.

He went further to list the six top positions to be the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the party's national chairman.

The PDP chieftain explained that the six zones consisted of 3 regions each for southern and northern regions and that the positions are shared between north and south that take three each.

Why PDP introduced power rotation, Bode George on Tinubu's service chiefs

According to George, the three powers in each region are exchanged every eight years to bring inclusivity, oneness, and a sense of belonging.

He then posited that the recent appointment of service chiefs by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government was fairly distributed to accommodate all concerned regions of the country.

Source: Legit.ng