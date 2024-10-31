Jose Peseiro: Former Super Eagles Coach Nominated for IFFHS Award
- José Peseiro has been nominated for an award by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics
- The Portuguese coach, who was in charge of the Nigeria team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, was nominated in the Best National Team Coach category
- The former Super Eagles coach was nominated alongside Spain’s Luis de la Fuente and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni
Former Nigerian national team coach José Peseiro has been named among the nominees for the 2024 Men’s World Best National Coach award by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
The Portuguese tactician, who recently managed the Super Eagles, earned this nomination thanks to his commendable performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Nigeria.
Against the odds, the 63-year-old led the then highly criticised Nigerian team to the final of the tournament, where they ultimately lost to the host nation Ivory Coast.
Peseiro took to social media to acknowledge the nomination, sharing on his X account how proud he was to be considered for the prestigious award.
Other nominees for the IFFHS coaching awards
According to the IFFHS, Peseiro will compete alongside 19 other elite national team coaches, including:
Gareth Southgate, Ronald Koeman, Julian Nagelsmann, Vincenzo Montella, Murat Yakin, Willy Sagnol, Néstor Lorenzo, Marcelo Bielsa, Fernando Batista, Jesse Marsch, Thomas Christiansen, Emerse Faé, Hugo Broos, Bartolomé “Tintín” Márquez, Hussein Ammouta, and Darren Bazeley.
In the 2023 edition, Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni won the award, edging out Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola after leading the Albiceleste to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Though Peseiro’s chances of winning the award may be slim, many Nigerians will be keen to see where the Portuguese tactician places, especially given his recent exclusion from the final shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Coach of the Year award.
