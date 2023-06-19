President Tinubu appoints new special advisers (full list, portfolio)

President Bola Tinubu has upgraded the list of his special advisers after making eight appointments last week Thursday, June 15.

On Monday, the president announced the suspension of the service chiefs while naming their replacements 4 special advisers.

In the new announcement, the president also settled the controversies around the duties of Nuru Ribadu, who was appointed as special adviser on security and was named the National Security Adviser on the new list.

The newly appointed special advisers are:

1 Hadiza Bala Usman Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

2 Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

3 Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate)

4 Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Source: Legit.ng