Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the EFCC, has been accused of taking sides in the prosecution of criminal cases

Babajide Otitoju, a veteran journalist, made the allegation while defending President Bola Tinubu's move on the suspension of the embattled EFCC chairman

Otitoju revealed that the death of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, made it easier to remove Ibrahim Madu and bring in Bawa as EFCC chairman

Babajide Otitoju, a veteran journalist, has disclosed that the death of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, brought a change in the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on the recent suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the EFCC, on TVC news as shared by Ayekooto on Twitter, the veteran journalists said Bawa would not have been chairman of the anti-graft agency if Kyari was alive.

Malami removes Magu to bring in Bawa for political gains Photo Credit: Femi Adeshina

How Malami brought Bawa to replace Magu as EFCC chairman

Otitoju disclosed that the death of Kyari closed the door to meeting Buhari against Ibrahim Magu, the EFCC chairman before Bawa, and Abubakar Malami, the former minister of Justice and attorney general of the federation worked to see Magu out of office.

He said after Magu was removed from office, that Malami nominated Bawa to be chairman of the EFCC.

According to Otitoju, Bawa has been reluctant in probing and prosecuting politicians under the camp of Malami and paid more attention to fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo than corrupt politicians.

President Tinubu commended for removing Magu

He described the suspension of Bawa as a welcome development and position that the country needs an anti-graft agency that will be diligent.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday, June 14, suspended Bawa, barely a week after he suspended Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Both Bawa and Emefiele are currently being interrogated by the Department of State Serve (DSS).

See the video of the interview here:

