State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after assuming office on Monday, May 29, started assembling his cabinet members who he believes can help fulfil his promise of renewed hope to Nigerians.

However, an interesting feature of top members of President Tinubu’s cabinet so far is that there are former federal lawmakers.

Shetima, Gbajabiamila, and other former lawmakers in President Tinubu’s team. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima/ Femi Gbajabiamila

Legit.ng lists the former lawmakers who have now taken up executive responsibilities in President Tinubu's administration

President Bola Tinubu

Starting from the President himself, Tinubu was a senator, who represented Lagos West in the Third Republic.

He was elected senator under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) before military head of state, Sani Abacha dissolved the Senate in 1993

Vice President Kashim Shettima

The former Borno state governor is a former senator.

According to Premium Times, Shettima contested and won the election to represent Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2019 after serving as a two-time governor of the state.

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila

President Tinubu appointed the immediate former Speaker of the House of Representatives, on June 3, as his Chief of Staff.

As reported by The Punch, the former speaker has 20 years of experience in the workings of the national assembly.

Gbajabiamila was first elected to represent the Surulere I constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives in 2003 and retained the seat until he resigned on 14 June 2023 to assume office as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia

Just like Gbajabiamila, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia was appointed deputy chief of staff to the office of the vice president.

Hadejia was a former lawmaker, who represented Jigawa North East district in the 9th National Assembly from 2019 -2023.

He also served as deputy Governor of Jigawa State before joining the legislative aim of the government.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume

The new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), was also a former federal lawmaker.

Akume was a senator, who represented Benue North-West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2019 in the national assembly.

The former Benue state governor was also the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

Oluremi, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, represented Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly from 2011 to 2023.

She was a three-time senator with 12 years of legislative experience before assuming the office of the First Lady courtesy of her husband’s position as The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The team will guide President Tinubu, says Wasiu Adedokun

Speaking with Legit.ng, a law professor at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Wasiu Adedokun, said the development shows they will better understand the executive and the legislature.

Adedokun noted that the legislature plays a central role concerning everything about government, and it will be good if the executive is on good terms with the lawmakers.

He said:

"The legislature is the fulcrum on which everything revolves around.

"They ( former lawmakers in Tinubu's team) will guide the president especially on the workings of the national assembly."

Source: Legit.ng