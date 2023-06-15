Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been defeated by ex-Senator Shehu Sani in an N20 billion defamation suit

El-Rufai of the APC has filed the suit against the former Senator and PDP chieftain, alleging a false comment made about his personality

But the court on Thursday dismissed the former governor's claim on the ground that El-Rufai had filed the same case in 4 different courts across the state

Kaduna, Kaduna - Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has been defeated by Shehu Sani, a former senator that represented Kaduna Central in the eighth senate.

This is as a high court of Kaduna state dismissed a defamation suit filed by the former governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the ex-senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Cable reported.

El-Rufai files N2bn suit against Shehu Sani

In the suit, El-Rufai is asking for N2 billion in damages over a comment allegedly made by the former PDP senator.

In the suit filed in 2018, El-Rufai alleged that Sani defamed his character by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.

According to El-Rufai, the statement made by the PDP chieftain were absolutely false and were injurious to his personality in the public eye.

What the court says about El-Rufai's suit against Shehu Sani

While delivering his verdict on Thursday, June 15, Justice H.A.L Balogun of the court described the suit as an abuse of the court.

The judge ruled that El-Rufai had filed the same case in different courts within the state

During the hearing of the suit, Sani's counsel, Kimi Livingstone Appah, drew the court's attention to the fact that the APC leader had filed a similar case in four other courts in the state.

