President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has listed eight priority areas that his administration will urgently attend to

The President highlighted the eight priority areas while speaking at the National Economic Council (NEC) inauguration

The Nigerian leader mentioned security, economy, job creation, agriculture, and others, urging the 36 state governors to support him

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, June 15, highlighted the top eight priority areas of his administration during the inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC), an advisory body comprising the 36 state Governors, CBN Governor, and other stakeholders, at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu urged the 36 states governors to join him in the task of turning around Nigeria’s economy from the age-long status of “potential to pragmatic,’’ Arise News reported.

President Tinubu listed economy, security, job creation among this eight priority areas. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu called for urgent attention and for collective frameworks to meet the meets of Nigerians in the eight priority areas

The President disclosed that the process of turning around the economy has already started with the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

He reassured that his administration will focus on security, economy, jobs, agriculture, infrastructure, monetary policy, and fuel subsidy.

Speaking further, President Tinubu listed the eight priority areas of his administration. he said, “I also listed the principles that will guide our administration and it is as follows:

To be impartial and govern according to the constitution and ensure the rule of law;

To defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality;

To promote economic growth and development through job creation,

Food security and putting an end to poverty;

To prominently feature women and youths in all our activities;

To take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture and;

To discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and e

Efficiency of various anti-corruption agencies.”

Tinubu sends important message to state governors about their role in Nigeria’s success

President Bola Tinubu has sent an important message to state governors about how critical they are to the development and success of the country.

The President said governors, as chief executives of states, are essential in achieving the desired success for the betterment of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng