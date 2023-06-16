President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list has been revealed to be on his table already because he understood the game

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos, made the revelation while noting that the repeat of 2015 that it took former President Muhammadu Buhari to reveal the list

Igbokwe also expressed confidence that the appointment of former speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as the chief of staff to the president is a plus for the new administration

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence that the nominees for ministerial positions under President Bola Tinubu were ready.

Igbokwe, who has held key positions under former Governor Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and current governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State, said President Tinubu understood the game and would not take the ministerial list for granted.

Igbokwe reveals status of President Tinubu's ministerial list Photo Credit: Joe Igbokwe

Source: Twitter

Tinubu will not repeat Buhari's mistake, APC chieftain says

The former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos made the disclosure while featuring on TVC News on Wednesday, June 14.

He stressed that the administration of Bola Tinubu would not repeat the mistake of the ruling party in 2015 where it took ex-President Muhammadu Buhari about six months before appointing members of his cabinet.

His comment reads in part:

“I am sure the list of Tinubu’s cabinet members is on his table. He will never take that for granted. He is not going to allow it to waste any minute of his time. He understands the game very well and plans from Day One.’’

Igbokwe commends Tinubu for choosing Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff

Igbokwe also commented on the appointment and resumption of Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, as the new chief of staff to the president.

The APC chieftain expressed confidence that the former lawmaker would perform better even though he has only got over 20 years of experience in the legislature, which is totally different from the executive roles he had just taken.

See the full video of the interview here:

Source: Legit.ng