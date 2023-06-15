President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remembered his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, ten years after her demise

The late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed on exactly ten years ago on June 15, 2013, at the ripe age of 96

An emotional photo has emerged showing President Tinubu crying after the death of his mother was announced

An emotional photo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu crying after the death of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, passed on ten years ago has emerged.

President Tinubu, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT, on Thursday, June 15, paid glowing tributes as he relived the memories of his late mother’s impact.

President Tinubu crying after mother's death 10 years ago. Photo Credit: @Mr_JAGs/@DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Tinubu said he will always cherish the value of hard work forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in him during her lifetime.

He wrote:

"10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away. On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity. I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me. May Allah continue to rest her beautiful soul.”

A twitter user, @Mr_JAGs, who shared the photo of President weeping after his mother's death, wrote:

"Exactly 10 Years ago, We lost Our Big Big Mummy, The Iyaloja-General, The Mother of the Masses, A LEGEND, A Strong Woman, The Mother of Mr President @officialABAT, Chief Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji OON, MFR … May Almighty Allah continue to bless her for us .. MAMA MOGAJI"

