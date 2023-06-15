President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar , at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abubakar who recently turned 81 is visiting Tinubu 48 hours after former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Villa to brief the President on developments in Mali.

According to Punch, the agenda of the meeting is not yet public, but it was observed that the former military leader may have dropped by for a courtesy visit.

Months ago, Abubakar chaired the National Peace Committee that brought all major candidates in the February 25 Presidential election to signed a peace accord to minimise tension during and after the polls.

