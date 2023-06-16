The All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state level is waiting for President Bola Tinubu's directive to present the names of their ministerial nominees to the headquarters of the ruling party to be transmitted to the Presidency.

However, The Punch reported that there were indications that the President may have difficulties in picking ministers in some states because of the outcome of the 2023 elections in these states.

States President Tinubu may have difficulties in picking ministers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

At least, President Tinubu may have a tough time in picking ministers in four states because the APC lost the governorship and senatorial seats in these states and the defeated candidates are already justling for the positions.

The affected states are explained below:

Delta State

The Punch reported that many members of the APC had earlier agreed that Festus Keyamo, the ex-minister of state for labour and employment should make the new cabinet list.

However, with the defeat of the APC in the March 18 governorship election in the state, the name of the former deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has been thrown up as a possible nominee from the state.

Osun State

Before the supreme court verdict that favored the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the state governorship election result, Prof. Isaac Adewole, a former minister of Health, was being considered to represent the state in Tinubu's cabinet.

But with the APC being defeated at the Supreme Court, some members of the party are already tipping former Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the ministerial slot.

Ekiti State

It was learned that the national leadership of the APC is rooting for Dayo Adeyeye, who lead Tinubu's campaign through the South-West Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition.

However, the APC at the state level is rooting for former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Zamfara State

There is a similar development in the northwest state where the President may have difficulty in choosing between two bigwigs of the party.

The paper reported that the consideration is between former Governor Bello Matawalle and Senator Kabir Marafa.

