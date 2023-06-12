President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to tread the path of good governance, upholding and enforcing the rule of law

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) gave this charge on Monday, June 12

The IHRC said President Tinubu could only sustain democracy if human rights, access to justice, and accountable and transparent governance were integrated

FCT, Abuja - In celebration of Nigeria's Democracy Day, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to integrate democracy and the rule of law.

This call was made by the head of the diplomatic mission of the IHRC, Dr Duru Hezekiah, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians on Monday, June 12.

Dr Hezekiah stated that countries with democratic freedoms are more prosperous, peaceful, and stable as it will help their citizens enjoy their fundamental rights.

He urged Nigerians to embrace this year's democracy day with solidarity to build responsive, accountable institutions and processes, ensuring that all have the opportunity to participate and have a voice in how they will be governed.

The diplomat stated that democratic governance and human rights are critical to sustainable development and peace.

He said:

“We have provided critical support to some countries, this includes strengthening democratic and institutional resilience in Chad Republic, Sierra Leone, Ukraine, and other African and European Countries. Inspired by this reality, we will continue to work for democracy."

June 12: IHRC pays tribute to founders of Nigeria's democracy

He further noted that the IHRC will continue to engage governments of nations, civil societies and multinationals to help instil the core values and principles of democracy and human rights.

Dr Hezekiah, in his Democracy Day message, also paid tribute to those who had given their lives for the good course of sustaining democracy and ending the dictatorial rule of military juntas in Nigeria.

He said:

"They are the heroes of our democracy, and it is my prayer that their labour of sacrifice shall not be in vain.

"I pray that God will continue to bless our beloved country, as we continue to march forward in our Democratic journey."

