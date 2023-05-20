There is an ongoing call for the protection of the human rights of inmates across Nigeria's correctional facilities

Delegates of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), received by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, are on the verge of championing this course

Aregbesola, while receiving delegates of the IHRC, said the rights of inmates in Nigeria's correctional facilities must be protected

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) to show unrelenting efforts in ensuring the advocacy, monitoring, and observation of the rights of inmates across Nigeria.

Aregbesola made the call on Friday, May 19, as he received the IHRC in Abuja on a high-level delegation visit.

Rauf Aregbesola said organisations like the IHRC are needed to reform inmates and enforce their rights. Photo Credit: IHRC

Source: Facebook

He underscored the importance of upholding fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations, which serves as a milestone document in the history of human rights, and a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations.

The Minister noted that Nigeria is one of the Member States of the UDHR Treaties, emphasising that the document establishes the equality and dignity of every human being and stipulates that every Government has a core duty to enable all people to enjoy their inalienable rights and freedom.

While commending notable humanitarian interventions by IHRC, particularly in Nigeria, the Minister urged the international commission to deepen its efforts on observing human rights compliance against abuses.

He said:

“IHRC has a major role to play in Nigeria regarding the people whose rights are abused, ensuring that their dignities are protected and normalcy isnretored. You must therefore be a major advocate, and observer of the treaties and rights that guarantee we are human.

“We need organisations like the International Human Rights Commission, to ensure that nobody abuses the inmates in our custody; we need you to help monitor and ensure enforcement of rights of inmates across Nigeria.”

Earlier in his remark, the Ambassador at Large and Head of the Diplomatic Mission to the International Human Rights Commission in Nigeria, Ambassador Dr Duru Hezekiah, who led the delegation, said the visit was aimed at intimating the Federal Government on the objectives and scope of operations of the IHRC, and to jointly explore avenues of possible cooperation in building exclusive ties between the International Human Rights Commission and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He assured the Minister of the commitment of the IHRC to ensuring that fundamental human rights are upheld.

Among the delegates were IHRC National Volunteers Coordinator Elijah Echendu; IHRC Consultant DR. Jackie Ikeotuonye; IHRC Head of Media and Strategic Communications Fidelis Onakpoma; Head of Public Security Oversight, Timnan Emmanuel.

