The International Human Rights Commission has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop a group from impersonating the organization and operating under the same name.

The Head of the office of International Human Rights Commission, Ambassador Dr Friday Sani, on Thursday approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja seeking the trial of a group for impersonation. He said the group is using their name and their logo to defraud innocent citizens.

Dr Sani said the commission had earlier approached the police concerning the issue but the desired result was not achieved.

Also speaking, the Legal Representative of the IHRC, African Region Nigeria, Victor Chapi said they prayed the court to declare the Friday Sani led IHRC as the only recognized organization with the name.

He said that the court should also declare activities of the impersonators null and void.

Source: Legit.ng