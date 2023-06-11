Shehu Sani, the former senator of Kaduna central senatorial district, has hinted that the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godswill Akpabio, for the 10th Senate presidency if it was broadcast live.

Sani hinted that Akpabio may emerge judging by the poll format and that the pendulum may swing to the side of Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state.

The former senator made this known in a tweet on his Twitter page on Sunday, June 11.

Sani said:

“Akpabio Vs Yari.

“If an open ballot is adopted in the chamber and shown on live TV where the President will be watching every senator, the President’s anointed candidate will win squarely.

“If Secret Ballot is adopted in the chamber and no one knows where anyone voted, the result will…”

The 10th Senate leadership election is scheduled to hold on Tuesday and some senators-elect recently withdrew their support for Akpabio, citing his manner as minister of Niger Delta, particularly when he was questioned about the performance of the ministry.

