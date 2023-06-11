The road is getting clearer for the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 10th national assembly leadership inauguration on Tuesday, June 13.

According to TVC, 2 of the frontline contestants in the race have stepped down for Tajuddeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu, the preferred APC candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in support of the party's zoning arrangement.

Yusuf Gadgi from Plateau State and Aliyu Betara from Borno State stepped down for the Abass and Kalu's ambition following a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his residence.

Also in attendance at the meeting was Vice President Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the 9th National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief of Staff to the President; Governor of Niger State Mohammed Bago.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Shettima disclosed that Tinubu was pleased with Betare and Gadji's gestures in putting the party's interest above their personal ambition.

