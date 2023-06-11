An ex-PDP presidential aspirant, Oliver Diana, has explained why the umbrella party hasn't sanctioned Nyesom Wike

She said the PDP has chosen to follow the path of peace and look at the bigger picture than igniting another fire

The female presidential aspirant said a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ruled that the PDP can sanction Wike

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oliver Diana, has revealed why the umbrella party has not imposed any sanction on former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Oliver disclosed that Wike hasn’t been sanctioned for anti-party activities because PDP has chosen to take the path of peace.

Former presidential aspirant says PDP hasn't sanctioned Wike because the party has chosen peace. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The only female aspirant in the 2023 PDP presidential primary election stated this during an interview with The PUNCH.

She said:

“The party is not finding it difficult to sanction Wike, but it has only chosen to take the path of peace. We are not interested in additional hurdles or to ignite more fire. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja recently said the PDP had the power to sanction him (Wike) in line with due process.

“The party has the capacity to wield the axe against anyone, but it is looking at the bigger picture, the path of peace.”

PDP chieftain calls on Wike to resign from the party

However, Wike has been asked to honourably resign his membership of the PDP after the leadership of the party ignored him.

A PDP National Executive Committee member, Timothy Osadolor, who stated this, added that Wike is confused and he goes about begging for appointment.

Osadolor stated:

“It is now clear that the former Rivers State governor is everywhere begging for a job. If you saw his interview with BBC Pidgin Service, you will know that the man is gone and confused.

“He was asked a simple question if he would take an appointment from Tinubu. He replied that he would ask his wife and close associates and added that he was not too big to serve Nigeria. Is that not an affirmation that he will accept the offer if it comes?”

Fresh twist as Wike and other G5 governors meet President Tinubu at Aso Rock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and other members of the G5 governors or the Integrity Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The aggrieved governor and former governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid President Tinubu a visit on Thursday, June 8.

Wike reacts as reports claim Tinubu did not win 2023 presidential election in Rivers state

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he did not regret any of his political decisions while at the helm of affairs in the oil-rich state.

He stated this during an interview with BBC Pidgin, reflecting on the aftermath of his political journey since he left office on Monday, May 29.

What I will do If President Bola Tinubu offers me appointment, Wike reveals

Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, has said he will consult his wife, friends and other allies if President Bola Tinubu offers him an appointment.

Tinubu, inaugurated on Monday, May 29, has made his first set of appointments.

Source: Legit.ng