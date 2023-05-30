Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state, has said he was not making any move to get any appointment under the new Bola Tinubu administration

Ganduje, however, maintained that he would not reject it if he was given any opportunity to serve under the new presidency

The former governor then prayed for the success of the new administration, adding that he would continue to pray for Tinubu because people voted for him

Kano, Kano - The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he was not looking out for any appointment under President Bola Tinubu's administration, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29.

According to The Punch, the former governor made the remark in an interview published on BBC Hausa on Tuesday, May 29.

Ganduje opens up on working under Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

Ganduje speaks on the possibility of working with Tinubu despite Kwankwaso parley

Ganduje However, Ganduje noted that if he was offered any appointment under the new administration, he would not reject it.

His statement reads in part:

“I am not looking for any appointment. But, if I am offered any, I would take it.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Abdullahi Ganduje, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano, Arewa

Ganduje then prayed for the success of the new administration and said he would continue to pray to Allah to help him succeed because people voted for him as many expected him to emulate things he did in Lagos State while he was the governor of the state and that he was known to be a true democrat.

The past governor's comment is coming on the background of the recent alliance between Tinubu and Ganduje's former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who also contested against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

In a leaked audio, Ganduje was heard registering his displeasure with the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso but his administration dismissed the audio, alleging that it was a plot by the opposition to cause a rift between him and the new president.

Source: Legit.ng