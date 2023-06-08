An INEC ad-hoc staff said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine refused to transmit the presidential election result

The Presiding Officer in Abia state told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, June 8

He, however, disclosed that he was able to transmit the results of the Senatorial and House of Representatives election

FCT, Abuja - An ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said he could not transmit the February 25, presidential election results because the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine refused to work.

The INEC ad-hoc staff, who served as a Presiding Officer in Abia state, however, told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, that he was able to transmit the results of the Senatorial and House of Representatives election, AIT reports.

INEC adhoc staff says BVAS failed to transmit presidential election result. Photo Credit: Okechukwu JA/Atiku Abubakar. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Presiding Officer, identified by his initial EOF was a subpoenaed witness of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The court admitted a copy of his appointment letter as INEC presiding officer for Polling Unit 017, Ward 3 in Abia North Local Government Area as an exhibit.

During cross-examination by the counsel for INEC, Atiku’s witness noted that he was trained on BVAS offline transmission as well which involved uploading the image of the result sheet even when there was no network.

According to the witness, he explained that based on the training, the process will automatically be completed when there is network in the BVAS device.

Source: Legit.ng