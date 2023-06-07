Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been accused of electoral fraud during the presidential polls in Anambra state

A witness, Ndubuisi Nwobu, gave this testimony on Wednesday, June 7, before the five-person panel of the tribunal

He noted that he visited 30 polling units in the state during the election and was forced to sign election results

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been accused of rigging out the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the presidential polls in Anambra state.

Ndubuisi Nwobu, a witness of Atiku, disclosed to the tribunal on Wednesday, June 7, that the presidential election in Anambra state was marred with many electoral malpractices.

The testimony against Peter Obi was made by the witness of Atiku Abubakar. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The witness, the chairman of the Anambra chapter of the PDP, said he was forced to sign result sheets while noting that the presiding officers did not upload election results.

As reported by Punch, Peter Obi dominated the presidential polls in Anambra, polling 584, 621 votes as against Atiku, who polled 9,036 votes, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 5, 111 votes.

He based his testimony on the premise that he visited 30 polling units out of the 4,720 polling units in the state on election day.

Nwobu said:

“I signed the result sheet when it was obvious that without signing, a copy would not be made available to me,” Nwobu said.

“Results were entered at polling units. But, every effort made to get the presiding officer to upload it on IREV proved abortive.”

Nwobu also testified that the results sheets were duly signed by agents of the PDP before it was moved to the collation centre.

He noted that there began to be inconsistencies in the election results when it was moved to the collation centres at the ward level.

Nwobu said:

“They were taken to the collation centre at the ward level. That is where magic started happening.

“There were problems at the polling units with presiding officers.”

Nwobu also testified that somethings the situation got heated and had to intercede to prevent an assault on officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), TheCable reported.

According to reports, Nwobu is the 11th witness that has testified before jurors since the beginning of the tribunal.

INEC Protests Against Peter Obi’s Request to Tender Exhibits From 17 States in Court

INEC has opposed the request made by Peter Obi and Labour Party to tender exhibits from 17 states at the tribunal.

The Obi’s exhibits were mainly Forms EC8B used by INEC in collating results at the ward levels during the February 25 presidential election.

Obi’s lawyer, Benbella Anachebe said the exhibits were obtained and duly certified by INEC before releasing them to his clients.

