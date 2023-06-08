Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District in the national assembly, Ali Ndume, has said president Bola Tinubu is solidly behind Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio is one of the frontline candidates for the position of senate president in respect of the coming 10th national assembly

The senate presidency hopeful is a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, and has been endorsed by his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - A prominent member of the Nigerian national assembly, Senator Ali Ndume has said president Bola Tinubu is a straightforward politician who “will not change” his words.

Ndume, the director-general (DG) of the Godswill Akpabio-Barau Jibrin Campaign (ABC), who spoke on Channels Television on Wednesday, June 7, stated that Tinubu would not change his mind on the support given to senate presidency hopeful, Akpabio.

Senator Ndume has said that President Tinubu told him that Akpabio is his preferred candidate for the President of the 10th Senate. Photo credit: Jackson Udom, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said, according to The Nation:

“If Tinubu gives you his word, go and put it in your bag. He will not change it.

“In 2019 when I wanted to contest for the office of the Senate President, I went to Tinubu."

Ndume added:

“He (Tinubu) told me that he had already committed himself to Ahmad Lawan. And he didn’t change that.

“Tinubu is a man of his word and if you have been following his kind of politics, you’ll know that once he makes his intentions known, he does not change it.”

Source: Legit.ng