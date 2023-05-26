The federal government has declared Monday, May 29, as a public holiday to honour the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has declared Monday, May 29 a public holiday to honour the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Aregbesola disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, May 26 on behalf of the federal government.

Bola Tinubu will take over the helm of affairs as Nigeria's 16th President on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Kashim Shettima

Aregbesola hailed Nigerians for accepting democracy again by trooping out to perform their civic duties during the general elections, The Nation reported.

As contained in the statement, Aregbesola urged citizens to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and upholding all democratic institutions.

As reported by The Leadership, he said:

”Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people.”

Similarly, Aregbesola told Nigerians that it is essential that they continue to promote and foster peaceful coexistence and love for one another as it is the only way democracy can be practised and enjoyed by all.

The Minister commended all Nigerians for their strident efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999.

He called on them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength.

The Minister charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, saying all hands should be on the deck for the brightness of the future of Nigeria.

