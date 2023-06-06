FCT, Abuja - One week into his tenure as governor of Ebonyi state, indigenes under the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) have called for the resignation of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

As Leadership reported, these diaspora indigenes accused Governor Nwifuru of being controlled by his predecessor, Dave Umahi.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru was inaugurated on Monday, May 29 as the number one citizen of Ebonyi State. Photo Credit: Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, June 6, the President of AEISCID, Pascal Oluchchukwu, said the current governor's administration had not shown any sign of governance.

As contained in the statement, Oluchchukwu called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali, to withdraw his team attached to the governor and urged anti-graft agencies to arrest and probe Umahi.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“About one week he took oath of office at the Abakaliki Township stadium, we are astonished that the Ebonyi electorates are yet to see any visible signs of governance, not even the appointment of his kitchen cabinet members.

"Rather, this group has been reading reports that his predecessor, Umahi has still been inspecting works at the sites of some yet-to-be-completed projects in the State."

The AEISCID task Governor Nwifuru to get a hold of himself and perform his duties as expected rather than listen to ex-governor Umahi's dictates.

According to Tribune, the statement reads:

“We challenge Nwifuru to either take charge of the helm of affairs and hit the ground effectively running like his Enugu and Abia counterparts in the region or resign for a competent hand that understands governance to take over."

Source: Legit.ng