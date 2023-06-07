There's a fresh development regarding the subsidy removal palliative as President Bola Tinubu issues a fresh directive

The president on Wednesday, June 7, directed the Economic Council led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to begin work on subsidy removal palliatives

Tinubu issued this directive during a meeting with a group of marketers who visited him on Wednesday and announced their intention to donate mass transit buses to help the masses

To mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on Nigerians, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Kashim Shettima to begin the process of providing subsidy removal palliatives.

Tinubu gave the directive while meeting with some major oil marketers led by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, The Punch reported.

Tinubu directs the Economic Council to begin work immediately on subsidy removal palliatives. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Tinubu gives update on subsidy removal palliatives

While speaking to correspondents after the meeting, Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that the marketers expressed solidarity with the President for removing the N4trn subsidy burden, a move that can enhance the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation to states.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The group of marketers subsequently announced their intention to donate 50 to 100, fifty-seater mass transit buses that would run on CNG, costing N100m each and N10bn cumulatively, to cushion the effect of the removal within the next 30 days, Channels TV report added.

Video of President Tinubu closing from office at 8:37pm stirs reactions

Dada Olusegun, one of the aides of President Bola Tinubu, has shared a rare video showing when the Nigerian leader was closing from the office in the evening of Monday, June 5.

Tinubu, who was inaugurated as Nigeria's 16th president on Monday, May 29, is in his second week in office.

The new president started on a high note following his declaration that "fuel subsidy is gone". He has also made some key appointments and given policy directions.

Fuel subsidy removal: Peter Obi reveals his position on President Tinubu's decision

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has expressed his dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu's sudden announcement of fuel subsidy removal.

Obi argued that removing the subsidy without implementing measures to alleviate the resulting hardships was a misguided approach.

Legit.ng gathers that the former governor of Anambra state made the statement during a media chat on the sidelines of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng