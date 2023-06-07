The Traditional Religion Worshipers Association in Osun state (TRAWSO) has claimed that the Ifa oracle was in support of petrol subsidy removal

TRAWSO members who are also Ifa adherents said the diety supported the subsidy removal because it will benefit citizens in the long run

Ifa also allegedly predicted that Nigeria has a very bright future under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Osogbo, Osun state - An emerging report has it that the Ifa deity has backed the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Bola Tinubu administration.

This is according to traditional worshippers in the country, Vanguard reported.

Traditional Religion Worshippers in Osun state have disclosed that the removal of fuel subsidy was endorsed by the Ifa oracle. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Makinde

Ifa also predicted a better future for Nigeria, The Nation reported.

Speaking on behalf of the association under the aegis of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association (TRAWSO) on Tuesday, June 6, in Osogbo, the President, Oluseyi Atanda said:

“Ifa supported that the decision to remove subsidy is a good one.

"Ifa further revealed that what follows the tough decision of subsidy removal is a tremendous blessing if the people can persevere."

Furthermore, Atanda asked Nigerians to throw their full weight behind the Tinubu administration and routinely monitor the activities of the government to ensure they act lawfully or responsibly.

