State House, Abuja - Dada Olusegun, one of the aides of President Bola Tinubu, has shared a rare video showing when the Nigerian leader was closing from the office in the evening of Monday, June 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tinubu, who was inaugurated as Nigeria's 16th president on Monday, May 29, is in his second week in office.

The new president started on a high note following his declaration that "fuel subsidy is gone". He has also made some key appointments and given policy directions.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Olusegun shared the videos of the president's convoy as he prepared to leave office.

He wrote:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu closing from the office at 8:37pm on Monday."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Theresa Tekenah, @TheresaTekenah, said:

"This man is a workaholic."

Jamiu Julius Adébáyò, @AlwaysJayjam, said:

"Energetic President."

Prince Adeshina, @RealAdeshina, said:

"And nobody will over pay him? He needs to be paid for the extra hours."

Ella, @wetriumphstill, said:

"I know there is a lot to be done, but to be fair to H.E the journey is a marathon not a sprint. He should rest well."

Tonia Oguchi, @ToniaOguchi, said:

"Fuel is still high. I close from my business place 9.30pm , so what's special ? A president should work round o'clock."

Peters Olujide, @petersolujide, said:

"I can tell you. Work continues at home. This job is like a sales or security job. 24hrs on the call."

Source: Legit.ng