The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi did not win in Nasarawa state according to the opposition

This is according to a witness, Ibrahim Hamza, who appeared in the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Monday, June 5

Hamza told the presidential election tribunal that the result sheet for the poll in Nasarawa was altered after he had signed the document

FCT, Abuja - Ibrahim Hamza, a witness to Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), on Monday, June 5 said it “is impossible” for Peter Obi to win Nasarawa state.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), triumphed in Nasarawa state, Lagos states, and 9 other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the February election.

‘Obi couldn’t have won a free and fair election in Nasarawa’: PDP’s Hamza

But now, according to Hamza, a witness to the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, Obi’s win was dubious, The Nation Newspaper reported.

The witness, who acted as PDP’s State Collation Agent (SCA) during the election, alleged that Obi would not have won his state if the election was free and fair, The Cable also reported.

Hamza said:

“I am not happy with the result. I don’t want the court to accept this result. Labour Party cannot come first in Nasarawa State. That is impossible.

"We have the authentic result. It is with the National Collation Agent (of the PDP)."

2023 presidential election in Nasarawa state

Peter Obi, a first-time presidential hopeful, won Nasarawa state during the presidential election.

Obi scored 191,361 votes over PDP, who finished second with 147,093 votes, and the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) 172,922 in third.

