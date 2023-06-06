A leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim church, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton Onibode, has called on President Bola Tinubu to work with positive-minded individuals

Primate Ademisokun-Turton said the president working with principled Nigerians will make the country great

The primate asked President Tinubu to reach out to the opposition parties and work with those that are likely to be useful for the betterment of the country

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Akure, Ondo state - The President of Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ondo State, Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton Onibode, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to compensate looters when making appointments.

According to Leadership Newspaper, speaking in Akure, the state capital during a State of the Nation address on Monday, June 5, the cleric said some former governors with some form of entitlements have looted their respective state's treasury and helped Tinubu to power.

Primate Ade Ademisokun-Turton Onibode has advised President Bola Tinubu not to "compensate" looters. Photo credits: Primate Ade-Turton, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He warned Tinubu to ignore them if they set out to be compensated, Blueprint Newspapers also reported.

Onibode said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“He (President Tinubu) shouldn’t forget Shagari (Shehu) who brought in those who are not politicians into his government to help him solve some problems.

"He shouldn’t look at some of the past governors who have looted the treasury and helped him to get into power, now needed to be compensated. Compensation can come in another way."

Furthermore, Primate Onibode told Tinubu that people should not be compensated with political office, advising the president to "reach out to the opposition" and form an alliance with "those who are likely to be useful".

Primate Ayodele reveals what will damage Tinubu’s government

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, expressed his disapproval of President Tinubu's approach to removing fuel subsidy.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele emphasised that it was premature for Tinubu to eliminate the fuel subsidy, as it would negatively impact his government.

2023 Presidency: Primate Ayodele reveals what Bishop Oyedepo, Enenche, others wanted for antagonising Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Ayodele revealed what Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and other pastors wanted for supporting Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the February, 25, presidential election.

Primate said Nigerians should not blame the pastors or call them “fake” because all they wanted was a change in the country.

Source: Legit.ng