A former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri says there is no reason for strike over the removal of fuel subsidy

Omokri explained that fuel subsidy is the reason Nigeria has an infrastructural, educational, and human development index deficit

The outspoken opposition member also counseled the Bola Tinubu government to, henceforth, remove its hands from anything concerning fuel

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, June 2, asked the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to "remove its hands from anything concerning fuel".

Omokri who made this demand via his verified Twitter handle, said the government's participation in fuel should only be regulatory role.

"Fuel subsidy is why Nigeria has infrastructural deficit": Omokri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter also advised trade union bodies against embarking on strike actions. This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Thursday, June 1 that it is not planning to commence a strike today over the removal of petrol subsidy as claimed in some quarters.

According to Omokri, fuel subsidy has been detrimental to Nigeria.

He wrote:

"There is absolutely no reason for anyone to go on strike over the removal of fuel subsidy. Anyone who even talks of strike action over this issue is an enemy of Nigeria's progress.

"Fuel subsidy is why Nigeria has an infrastructural, educational, and Human Development Index deficit. Subsidising consumption in a developing nation is an irresponsible act.

"If anything must be subsidised further, let it be education. Let it be learning skills. But we will be destroying both our futures and those of our children and their children if we keep on paying an unsustainable fuel subsidy for both Nigeria and her neighbours.

"Not only should fuel subsidy go, government should also remove its hands from anything concerning fuel. Their only participation should be regulation."

