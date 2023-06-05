President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have been called out for their delay in asset declaration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party urged that the President declare his assets publicly

But the spokesperson of the dissolved presidential campaign council of the APC, Festus Keyamo, said the public declaration of assets is based on personal discretion

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to take a cue from late President Umaru Yar’ Adua and declare his assets publicly.

This demand was made by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, June 4, by the party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to make his assets known publicly. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Punch, Ologunagba said the President and his vice are expected to lead by example and fill their asset declaration forms issued by the Code of Conduct Bureau since it was required by law.

He said:

“They should follow the path of the late President Umaru Yar’ Adua to demonstrate to Nigerians their readiness for transparent and accountable leadership.

"There are provisions in our laws covering asset declarations by public officers; it is a statutory requirement."

Ologunagba also stated that while the duo submits their asset declaration forms, it should be done publicly for the whole world to see.

Keyamo reacts to PDP's demand

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, slammed Ologunagba's request for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to declare their assets publicly.

Keyamo said:

“Public declaration of assets is not a legal requirement. The public deserves to know this. It is just a matter of choice. If anyone thinks it is a moral obligation, he can do it. But that is left to individuals.’’

Labour Party reacts over Tinubu's delay in asset declaration

Meanwhile, Labour Party, when reacting to President Tinubu's delay in declaring his asset declaration, said he should be allowed more time.

The party chairman, Julius Abure, acknowledged that Tinubu is already a wealthy man noting that he would need more time to gather his assets.

Abure said:

“Let’s give him some time to declare his assets. That’s my opinion. But the law says he should declare his assets. For me, I think he should do it publicly.

“He is already a wealthy man with all his acquisition after serving as a senator and a two-term governor. Are you even sure he will remember all his assets?”

Former President Buhari Submits Assets Declaration Form, Details Emerge

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Garba Shehu, the former presidential spokesperson, stated that Buhari's movable assets did not increase during his tenure and he did not acquire new bank accounts.

The former presidential spokesperson further stated that Buhari has no loans or liabilities and the number of animals on his farm decreased as he gifted some over the past four years.

