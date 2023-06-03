The details of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, and James Ibori have been revealed

According to Governor Makinde, the meeting was to offer support to the President amid the recent fuel subsidy crisis

He stated that President Tinubu needs the support of everybody at this critical time the nation finds itself

FCT, Aso Villa - The outcome of the meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, former governors of Rivers and Delta states, Nyesom Wike and James Ibori, has been revealed.'

Legit.ng reported that the trio was spotted at the presidential villa at around 4 pm on Friday, June 2, to hold a crucial meeting with President Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has continued to hold crucial meetings to kick off his administration. Photo Credit: @officialABAT/Twitter, Seyi Makinde/Facebook, and Nyesom Wike/Facebook

In a viral media making the rounds on social media, the trio were seen being ambushed by pressmen as they walked out of the office of the President shortly after the meeting.

When asked the reason for the meeting with the President, Governor Makinde said it was a mere visit to show support to the newly inaugurated President.

Makinde said:

"He (Tinubu) has a country to run and for us we have to support him and we have to let him know that he has started well and he has the support of the generalty of the people."

Makinde on fuel subsidy conversation with President Tinubu

When asked if there was a conversation on the recent fuel subsidy crisis, Governor Makinde acknowledged stating that:

"Yes, we discussed it, and it's something that is on top of the public discourse right now.

"We know it's a tough decision for the people, and he needs the support of everybody to see this through."

When asked about the ministerial list and if it is possible to defect to the APC, he stated that nothing of that nature is currently on the table, and it was not on their agenda.

Immediate past governor of Rivers state, Wike also reiterated that the meeting was a show of support to the President.

He said:

"We are Nigerians and we've come to give him support. That is what's required, so, there's no two ways about it."

Tinubu to Increase Minimum Wage? President Makes New Announcement

In another development, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he wants a review of the national minimum wage in Nigeria.

He stated that there is a need to review the current minimum to match the present economic realities in Nigeria.

The President made this announcement on Friday, June 2, during a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

