The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has admitted in evidence electoral documents in the presidential elections from six states tendered by the Labour Party (LP)

The court also accepted the documents presented by the LP's presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi

The documents tendered largely consists of results sheets from polling units (PUs) across 115 local government areas of six Nigerian states

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja on Thursday, June 1, admitted several electoral documents in evidence in the case involving Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The documents originated from six states in relation to the 2023 presidential election, The Punch reported.

The Election Petition Court has admitted in evidence bundles of electoral documents from 6 states that emanated from the 2023 election. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi vs Tinubu at tribunal

The documents which consisted of forms EC8A (polling units results) were presented by the LP and Obi, Business Day Newspaper also reported.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state had summited a suit challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election which produced Tinubu as Nigeria's president.

The result sheets tendered on Thursday, June 1, before the exhaustion of their slated hours were from local government areas of Rivers, Osun, Ekiti, Benue, Cross River, and Niger.

Although Tinubu's legal team led by Wole Olanikpekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, objected to the tendering of documents and opposed to its admissibility, the five-man panel of the PEPC headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the documents from the 15 LGAs of Rivers states.

Latest about Peter Obi, Tinubu

Justice Tsammani also admitted the electoral forms from 23 LGAs in Benue state as evidence.

Similar decision was taken on the result sheets from local governments in Cross River, Niger, Osun and Ekiti states.

Subsequently, the panel adjourned further proceedings in Obi’s petition against President Tinubu to Friday, June 2, 2023, for continuation of the case.

Source: Legit.ng