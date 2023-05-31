The federal government representatives are currently at a meeting with the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the planned removal of fuel subsidy

The meeting comes hours after the NNPCL announced a new pump price for petroleum products at its stations nationwide, including Premium Motor Spirit

The former Edo governor and APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is present as NLC President Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo meet FG to take a stand on the matter

The leadership of organised labour is currently in a closed-door meeting with the federal government representatives at the State House, Abuja.

The organised labour is led by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifo.

Oshiomhole present as FG holds talks with NLC, TUC over subsidy removal. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Those present at the meeting with FG in Aso Rock

The meeting is holding at the Conference Hall of the Chief of Staff to the President, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In attendance are the former president of NLC and immediate past governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Foldable Yemi-Esan, Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, among others.

The meeting is holding after the announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the subsidy on fuel had gone and new prices of the Premium Motor Spirit were introduced by NNPCL, The Punch reported.

NLC rejects new pump price of petrol, gives fresh directive

The new pump price of petrol fixed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has been rejected by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

As reported by Daily Trust, the oil firm earlier directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre.

Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, had said the price adjustment was made in line with “market realities”.

Reacting to the development, NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who briefed journalists at Labour House, Abuja, on Wednesday, May 31st, said the congress would not accept that.

Bola Tinubu breaks 24-year record of Obasanjo, Yar-Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari in 24 hours

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu surpassed the stock market performance of his predecessors within the first 24 hours of his inauguration.

Following Tinubu's inauguration, the Nigerian stock market opened the week on a bullish note as investors displayed confidence in his administration.

President Tinubu addressed key economic concerns in his inaugural speech, emphasising the need to capture fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget and pledging to work towards a unified exchange rate to bolster the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng