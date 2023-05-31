There are indications that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Confirming this speculation, a PDP national executive committee member, Timothy Osadolor, said Wike had exited the party

He stated that Wike's behaviour in the build-up to the general election was a clear indication that he is no longer a member

Timothy Osadolor, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is no longer a party member.

As reported by Punch, Osadolor noted that the behaviour of Wike in the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls explains it all.

PDP Chieftain, Timothy Osadolor said the leadership of the party has isolated the ex-Rivers State governor. Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Osadolor, a PDP national executive committee member, said this development caused the party's leadership to isolate Wike from its dealings and activities.

He said:

“The PDP has ignored Wike because the man is no longer himself. There are more ways to deal with people apart from sanctioning them. You can keep someone in isolation.

"He (Wike) can boast that he is the one that stayed away but is it not better to stay away than come to party activities and nobody wants to associate with you? He has been given a cold treatment because he went to court to procure a judgment that says he cannot be suspended but there is no judgment that says he cannot be avoided."

Osadolor further stated that his recent bromance with President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) also depicts his true nature as one who craves attention and spotlight.

Reacting to Osadolor's comments, the immediate past Rivers State commissioner for information and communication, Chris Finebone, dismissed the submissions of the PDP chieftain.

He revealed that his principal (Wike) remains a substantial and instrumental part of the PDP regardless of his rivals' words.

