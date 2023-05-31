Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has declared that the state is a Christian state and it would be governed by Christian ethics and values

Fubara said the state is in God's hand and that He is the foundation while promising to govern with the fear of God as well as stay strong with Christian values

Recall that Fubara was the anointed candidate of former Governor Nyesom Wike, the leader of the G5 Governors of the PDP during the 2023 election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers Siminalayi Fubara, the newly sworn-in governor of Rivers State, has declared that the south-south state is a Christian state and that it would be governed by Christian ethics and values.

Fubara, who was the 7th governor of Rivers state, was the anointed candidate of the immediate past governor Nyesom Wike in the March 18 governorship election and emerged through the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rivers governor declares that the state belonged to Christians Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

PDP Governor of Rivers state declares the state as Christian state

The governor, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, May 31, to make the declaration and noted that "God is our foundation."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His tweet read:

"Rivers State is a Christian State, and God is our foundation. We shall govern with the fear of God and stay strong to our Christian values of trust, faith, love, care and sacrifice."

Latest about Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara, PDP, Christianity

Before his emergence as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 general election, Fubara was the accountant general of the state.

Following his declaration as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the opposition parties have raised different objections to his victory.

Some of the opposition parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC) have already filed their petition before the Rivers state governorship election petition tribunal to challenge the declaration of Fubara as the winner of the election.

See the tweet here:

Full list of PDP, APC, LP govs who froze state bank accounts as they resume office emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, May 29, Nigeria experienced a major transition in its political sphere as there was a transmission of power from one government to another, at the federal and state levels.

While President Bola Tinubu seemed to have kept his promise to hit the ground running on getting to the office as he announced the removal of fuel subsidies, which has plunged the country into another dilemma.

Similarly, some newly sworn-in governors appear to have followed his footsteps.

Source: Legit.ng