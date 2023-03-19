The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Ezza North local government area, Peter Nweke, is dead.

He died from injuries he sustained from attacks by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs on Saturday during the governorship and Assembly elections.

Police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the death of Nweke on Sunday, March 19.

She said Nweke was beaten up and rushed to the hospital unconscious, where he was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

Onome said the police have launched an investigation into the death with a view to arresting and prosecuting anyone responsible.

Source: Legit.ng