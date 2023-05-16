The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be leading other prominent figures in Nigeria at the unveiling of a book written in honour of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state

Kaduna, Kaduna - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has been scheduled to lead other prominent figures, such as the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, in unveiling a book in honour of Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, and Simon Lalong of Plateau are other governors expected to grace the event on Saturday, May 20.

Why Tinubu, Sanusi, Wike, El-Rufai will meet has been revealed

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, Wike, Sanusi others to meet at book unveiling in honour of Nasir El-Rufai

The event would be coming up barely a week when Tinubu's presidency will be inaugurated, and President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over on May 29.

Titled “PUTTING THE PEOPLE FIRST: The El-Rufai Years,” the book is said to be a collection of articles of over 400 pages. It centred on the 8 years of El-Rufai's administration as Kaduna state governor, and it was authored by the veteran journalist Emmanuel Ado.

The Co-Chairman of the Public Presentation Organizing Committee, Tony Maude, addressed journalists on the book presentation.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai, Nyesom Wike, Muhammadu Sanusi, Aliko Dangote

Maude disclosed that the book was an “immense contribution to governance and political leadership in Nigeria” that documented the political stewardship and governance narrative that is lacking in the country.

He stressed that:

"It is considered a valuable resource for politicians, administrators, political scientists, researchers, students, and the general public.”

Source: Legit.ng