The Anambra State government has dismissed a viral video in which Governor Charles Soludo was allegedly bounced out of the Eagle Square

The government in a press release contended that Soludo was officially invited to the inauguration ceremony of President Bola Tinubu

Anambra government therefore asked members of the public to discountenance the claim that Governor Soludo was embarrassed at Eagle Square

Eagle Square, Abuja - The Anambra state government has dismissed a viral video in which Governor Charles Soludo was reportedly bounced out of the Eagle Square, venue of the presidential inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 30, argued that Soludo was duly invited to the inauguration ceremony; and was only re-directed to his designated position; in line with protocols.

A viral video had depicted Governor Soludo in a embarrassing scenario, but the government has rubbished the narrative. Photo credits: @CCSoludo, @CAS_IOAmao

'Story is handiwork of mischief makers', Anambra govt

Aburime described the viral video as mere misinformation, and further urged the public to disregard it.

He said:

"A very mischievous and misleading video is currently being circulated online by some mischief makers, who derive pleasure in mis-informing the general public.

“The video showed Governor Chukwuma Soludo arriving the Eagle Square for the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, and was subsequently re-directed courteously by protocol officials to the rightful position reserved for him at the other side of the VVIP area.

“Redirecting invited guests to their rightful sitting position is neither an issue nor a condescending act."

The governor's aide added:

"For the records, Governor Soludo remains one of the few governors that was respectfully honoured and invited officially to attend the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

"Consequently, we call on the general public to disregard the trending video. It is pure mischief and deliberate act to mis-inform the public."

