The Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration under the platform of the ruling APC would come to an end on Monday, May 2023

Ahead of the transition to power, a lot of activities shaped the current administration and Nigerians have a lot indeed to look out for in the coming government

This article by Legit.ng presents some of the issues which stirred controversy in the Buhari government

President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday, May 29, pass the mantle of leadership to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu on Monday, will be sworn in as the 16th president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration will expire on Monday, May 29 and Nigerians are hopeful ahead of the incoming government of Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Major issues that stirred controversy under Buhari’s government

Taking a dive into the eight years of the current administration, a lot of issues rocked the polity and some of these issues brought a major impact on the lives of Nigerians while others threatened their daily survival.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming administration, Legit.ng compiled a list of issues that affected and questioned Buhari's regime, whom Nigerians thought was the messiah but were disappointed in the long run;

1. Insecurity

The insurgency in the northeast by the militant terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa threatened the existence of the expiring regime.

He promised to defeat the Boko Haram terror group and ISWAP extremists since his election in March 2015, but Kidnapping and herdsmen attacks were the order of the day under Buhari's regime.

2. Economy slump

The fight against insurgency and the fall in the price of oil affected Niger'as economy.

Buhari promised to fix a lot of issues that affected the nation's economy ranging from and as well invest in agriculture and infrastructure still, the prices of local goods rises on a daily basis.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)'s economic policy especially the naira redesign policy, did not help the country in any way, rather it frustrated the people's money; the naira devaluation and is a major issue to date because the Nigerian market environment is telling a different tale.

3. Huge borrowing

President Muhamamdu Buhari's regime borrowed more than it saved.

In fact, this regime increased the federal government's external borrowing leading to Nigeria's rising debt.

This major issue raised eyebrows in the polity as Nigerians requested a thorough account of how the money borrowed was used and for what purpose exactly; this is as the country's budget office raised serious concerns about Nigeria's rising debt level, noting if nothing is done it could spell further doom for the nation's economy.

4. Corruption

The fight against corruption was President Muhammadu Buhari's major promise he made to Nigerians in 2015.

Interestingly, corruption ran deep in this current administration; although it was championed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but high profile cases did not see the light of the day after court proceedings and verdicts as the EFCC is said to be chasing after the internet fraudsters but are yet to jail top government officials that landed in their net.

In view of the various happenings in the polity, Nigerians are hopeful of better days ahead, especially as Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, takes over the country's helms of affairs on Monday, May 29, 2023.

