The stage which was set for the inauguration of the new Kano state Governor, Abba Yusuf, collapsed on Monday, May 29, during the event at the Sani Abacha Stadium

This was seen by Legit.ng in a video shared on social media, revealing the moment the podium with the new governor, Yusuf, his deputy and the new chief judge of the state, collapsed

The three men have been confirmed safe and no casualties were recorded from the incident as of press time

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kano, Kano state - The stage used for the swearing-in ceremony of the new governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, collapsed on Monday, May 29.

The new governor, his deputy, and the acting chief judge were all on the podium at the Sani Abacha Stadium when the incident happened. But they are all reportedly safe.

Kano inauguration stage collapses in the middle of the event. Photo credit: Erudite TV

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, some persons struggled to reposition the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kabir, an ally of New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso took over from Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

See some reactions on social media to the incident below:

@Ife_yimika wrote on Twitter:

"Lol… maybe Ganduje knew so he chose a different event to attend. Drama!"

@tpenoch said:

"I knew this will happen today somewhere. No excellence."

@mcgeorge007 commented:

"More crowd than the presidential inauguration."

Handover

Abdullahi Ganduje, the outgone governor of Kano state, performed the official handing over of the affairs of the state to Abba Yusuf on Sunday, May 28.

The event was held at the government house in Kano.

Ganduje handed over to the newly elected governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf leaving behind a debt liability of N241.5 billion.

“I’ll probe N241bn debt”, New gov fires first shot at Ganduje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yusuf vowed to probe the N241 billion inherited from the administration of Governor Ganduje, the outgoing governor of Kano state.

According to Yusuf, the handover notes submitted by Ganduje through the outgoing Secretary to the State Government were insufficient and very scanty.

Crowd boos Emir of Kano at inauguration ground

Legit.ng also reported that supporters of the NNPP on Monday, May 29, booed the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, in Kano, Kano state, venue of the inauguration ceremony for the new governor.

Immediately, the monarch arrived at the venue, he was greeted by boos from NNPP supporters.

According to reports, a similar treatment was meted out to Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, younger brother of the Kano Emir. However, security agents quickly moved in and escorted the monarchs to their seats.

Source: Legit.ng