Kano, Kano state - Little drama broke out today, Monday, May 29, after the newly sworn-in governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, refused to sit on the official seat used by former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a 30 seconds video shared by the Leadership newspaper, Yusuf was seen as he declined to use the official seat meant for him as the state governor.

Kano governor, Abba Yusuf refuses to sit on official seat used by Ganduje. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The governor, who was elected under the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), however, grabbed another seat as he prepares to address the people.

