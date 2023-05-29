Former President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to get at least 6 security details and aides, and a well-furnished office as take home package after leaving the seat of power

The Daura-born politician was also entitled to vehicles that are replaceable every year, a life diplomatic passport, and 3 other benefits

What ex-President Buhari is getting is the same as former presidents and vice presidents of Nigeria, the late ex-presidents and vice presidents also have special package

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the immediate past president would be going home and getting some beneficial packages.

As past president, Buhari and former vice president Yemi Osinbajo, are expected to enjoy benefits packages. The packages are the same as the previous presidents and vice presidents.

The details of the packages were shared by a Nigerian journalist, Yusuf Akinpelu, on his Twitter page.

The benefits Buhari and Osinbajo would earn are listed below

At least 6 security details and aides.

Well-furnished office.

A five-bedroom apartment in any location.

Vehicles are replaceable every four years.

Diplomatic passport for life.

Free medical treatment, abroad if necessary, for them and their immediate families

30-day all-expense-paid annual vacation within and outside Nigeria

Benefits for late past Nigerian presidents

Akinpelu went further to list what families of late Nigerian presidents and vice presidents would get annually.

He said deceased presidents' families would get N1 million and vice presidents get N750,000, which would be paid quarterly.

List of Nigerian presidents since independence in 1960

Since its independence in 1960, the West African country has had 16 leaders including, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari, who were both military and democratically elected leaders as well as the newly sworn-in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Those living among them are Tinubu, Obasanjo, Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Yakubu Gowon, Ernest Shonekan, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Former Nigerian presidents who were late were Tafawa Balewa (only prime minister), Nnamdi Azikiwe (1st ceremonial president), Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi (first military head of state), Murtala Mohammed, Shehu Shagari (first democratically elected president), Sani Abacha, Umaru Yar’Adua and Ernest Shonekan.

